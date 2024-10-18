nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,900 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.