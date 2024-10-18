nVerses Capital LLC Invests $367,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

