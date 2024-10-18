nVerses Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $87.24 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,167,408.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

View Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.