nVerses Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

FTAI stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $149.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

