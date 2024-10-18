nVerses Capital LLC Invests $993,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $691.59. 2,033,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $736.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $692.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.38. The company has a market cap of $298.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.