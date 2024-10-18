nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.89 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

