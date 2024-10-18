nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

