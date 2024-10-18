nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

