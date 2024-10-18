nVerses Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

KLA stock opened at $670.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.07. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $452.01 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

