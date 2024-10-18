nVerses Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

nVerses Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

