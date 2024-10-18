nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,390,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $588.23 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $606.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

