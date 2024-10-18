NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NXPI opened at $232.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

