Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.