Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.