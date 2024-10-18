Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 245361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

