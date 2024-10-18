OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,485. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

