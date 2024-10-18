OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SEE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,770. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

