OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,075 Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,412.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,412.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,772 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.72. 67,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

