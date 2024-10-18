OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.00. 114,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,616. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

