OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,969,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 367,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,035. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

