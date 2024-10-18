OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Tractor Supply makes up 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.63. The stock had a trading volume of 252,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,598. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day moving average is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

