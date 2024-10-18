OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $566,000 Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $676.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

