OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Up 0.3 %

Novavax stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.