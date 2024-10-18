ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.