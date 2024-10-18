One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,528 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,121 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

