One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,684. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

