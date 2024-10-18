One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 27.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $61,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $234.14 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $222.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.