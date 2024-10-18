ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.