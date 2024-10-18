Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AMLP opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.