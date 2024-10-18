Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.79% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.