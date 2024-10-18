Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.