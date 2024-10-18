Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

