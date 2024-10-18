Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

