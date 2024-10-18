Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 321,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 319,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

