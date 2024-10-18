Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $72.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

