Oppenheimer Increases GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $18.00

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.12 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCM Grosvenor news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 77.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 72,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

