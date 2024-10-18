Oppenheimer Increases Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $144.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of MOD opened at $135.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after acquiring an additional 838,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $26,064,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 254,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

