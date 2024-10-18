Optimum Investment Advisors Has $161,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,372,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 512,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

