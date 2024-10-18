Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,639.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 168,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMFL stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.