Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,962.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,815.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,394.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

