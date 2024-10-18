Orchid Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Orchid has a market cap of $70.87 million and $2.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,606.61 or 0.99960043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006311 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.070877 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,799,893.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.