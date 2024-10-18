Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 180664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OXB
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
About Oxford Biomedica
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.