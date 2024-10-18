Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 180664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.70 million, a PE ratio of -274.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

