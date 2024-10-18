Pad Chivukula Sells 12,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.60 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

