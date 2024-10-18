Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 157285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Palamina Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.38.
Palamina Company Profile
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palamina
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.