Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 157285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

