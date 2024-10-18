PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.16. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,354,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

