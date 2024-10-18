PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $2,727.79 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $529.03 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $2,727.79 or 0.03958298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00250308 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 193,940 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
