Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $318,844.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $318,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,770,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,989,739.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.23. 524,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $23,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

