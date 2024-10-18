Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 62.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 509,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 264,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

