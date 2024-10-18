PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 747 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 167652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

PayPoint Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.87. The firm has a market cap of £530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,487.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

