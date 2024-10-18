PeiPei (ETH) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00249703 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000015 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,650,702.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.