PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of PENN opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.9% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after buying an additional 540,630 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 91.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

